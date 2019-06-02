|
|
Robert J. Hann
Toms River - Robert J. Hann, 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at his home. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in North Plainfield before moving to Toms River in 1971. He was a veteran of the US Army. Robert was retired after working many years as an insurance agent. He was a volunteer at Community Medical Center and a lover of cats and all animals.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Rose Marie Hann. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Hann and Sharon Hann Stickley and her husband Kurt; 3 grandchildren, Johnathan Wise, Katherine Stickley and Eric Stickley; and also survived by his sister in law Jean Miller and her husband Frank Miller, Brenda Barber several nieces and a nephew.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Robert's memory to the Popcorn Park Zoo 1 Humane Way Forked River, NJ 08731. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019