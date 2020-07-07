Robert J. Killen
Manahawkin - Retired Jersey City Police Inspector Robert J. Killen, 88, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Robert (Bob) was born in Morristown, NJ and raised in Jersey City. Bob is predeceased by his wife Lorraine of 58 years. He is survived by his son, Robert H. Killen and daughter, Susan Viscardi of Manahawkin, NJ, granddaughter, Marissa Viscardi and Travis Waltz of Little Egg Harbor, grandson, Zachary Viscardi of Tuckerton and his beloved Great-Granddaughter Seaerra Waltz.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 3-6PM at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Mary of the Pines, 100 Bishop Lane, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
For more on the life of Bob and to send condolences, visit our website at www.shinnfuneralhome.com