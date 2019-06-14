|
Robert J. Lamb
Freehold - Robert J. Lamb, 73, died at home on May 9, 2019. A parishioner at St. Rose of Lima in Freehold, and proud descendant of founding members, Bob attended elementary school at St. Rose, later serving as a Eucharistic minister and teaching CCD. He was a member of the first graduating class of Christian Brothers' Academy, then graduated from Georgetown University and earned a Master's degree in Russian History after studying at Loyola Chicago. He taught at Rutgers University before a long tenure at Cigna Insurance Company in New York, and later staged the lighting for Lord & Taylor.
Bob's true love was the theater. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and onetime off-Broadway actor, he was the creative force behind the South Street Players, directing, producing, and occasionally starring in more than 70 shows as Artistic Director for over 25 years. More recently, Bob founded Nine Theatricals and Ruth Stage in honor of his late mother, a great supporter of the arts.
Predeceased by his beloved Mother, Ruth C. Lamb, and father, Robert M. Lamb, Bob is survived by his cousins, Dr. Jack Collins and wife, Jan; Jim Collins; Phillip Collins and wife, Kathy; and Patricia Hetzler and her companion, Bob; his goddaughters Katherine Gallagher and Theresa Yaecker; and dear friends Matt de Rogatis and Donna Hope, as well as many other cherished friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Bob's honor at 11:30 AM on Monday, July 15th at St. Rose of Lima. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ruth Stage, Inc. may be made in his memory (1016 Waterview Way Forked River, NJ 08731).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019