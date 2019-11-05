|
Robert J. McDermott
Mount Laurel - Robert J. McDermott, 94, of Mount Laurel, NJ died peacefully at home on November 2, 2019, following a period of declining health. He was born on October 23, 1925, in Belford, NJ, the son of John and Alvina McDermott. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic HS in June 1943 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He received his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Detroit in 1951. He worked for Texaco for more than 30 years.
On September 1, 1951, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Sullivan). Together they raised 10 children. Jacqueline predeceased him on January 1, 2004.
He is survived by his 10 children, Robert (Sandra) of San Antonio, TX; Jacqueline (John Kolbeck of Round Rock, TX; Thomas (Denise) of Milton, DE; Andrew of Potsdam, NY; Kathleen of Melrose, MA; Margaret of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Rev. Msgr. John of Burlington, VT; Patricia (Donald) Nigro of Collingswood, NJ; Mary Alice (David) Mirhady of Burnaby, BC; and Mary Elizabeth (Andrew) Leahy of Galesburg, IL. He is also survived by his siblings, Lois, Benedict, Joe, Kathryn, Donald, and Ann, as well as his 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.
He was a man of great faith, compassion and charity.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM and Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 10:30 AM all at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sloan Robinson for the medical care he provided their father over many years, In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 26 Harmony School Road, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019