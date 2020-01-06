|
|
Robert J. Meilner
Bayville - Robert J. Meilner, 72, of Bayville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, after battling cancer for several years. Born in Newark, he was raised on the family farm in Holmdel and later moved to Bayville. He graduated from Central Regional High School and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Norwich Military University in Vermont. Robert owned and operated a general contracting business for over 40 years. He prided himself on his work ethics and meeting the satisfaction of his customers. He had a unique skill for creating and inventing things to solve problems in both his work and everyday life. He enjoyed spending many hours in his beautiful garden, sharing his produce with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Irma and his stepfather Manual Peterson. Surviving are his wife of 41 years Joyce; his daughter Cathleen Lawrence and her husband Jonathan; his sister Bonnie Meilner and many dear cousins and friends.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, Jan. 9th, from 5pm to 8pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:30pm, in the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://giving.mskcc.org) or to: Bayville First Aid Squad (https://www.bayvillefas.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020