Robert J. Miller
Oakhurst - Robert J. Miller, 88, Oakhurst, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home. He was born in Beaver Falls, PA and has lived in Oakhurst since 1960.
He was a graduate of Waynesburg University, PA class of 1953. He was a physicist for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth for 35 years before retiring. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Catherine Miller and sister, Shirley McGinnis. Surviving are his wife, Suzanne; his children, Anne Plantamura and her husband Vincent of Eatontown, Kathleen Ramage and her husband Scott of Cary, NC, Joseph Miller and his wife Eleanor of Wanamassa and Mary Ellen Bell and her husband Richard of East Windsor; sister, Patricia Shirey and her husband Mike of Goodyear, AZ and 8 grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha and Stephanie Miller, Helen and Harry Ramage, Alicia Wilk and Emily and Abigail Bell.
Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019