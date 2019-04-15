|
|
Robert J. O'Grady
Monmouth Beach - Robert J. O'Grady, age 75 of Monmouth Beach, died on April 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Bayonne, he has lived in Monmouth Beach for the past 25 years. Mr. O'Grady was a teacher for the Jersey City Board of Education for 43 years before retiring in 2011. He was a Jersey City Representative for the JCEA and a proud member of the County Corkmen Association in Bayonne.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, William and Hannah O'Grady and his sister-in-law, Kathy O'Grady. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Mary O'Grady; 2 sons, Matthew O'Grady and Robert O'Grady; 2 daughters Rebecca Ann Cosentino and her husband Paul; Joanie O'Grady and her husband, Daniel Ferrise; 2 brothers, Ted O'Grady and his wife Julie; Billy O'Grady; 3 sisters, Margaret Boyce and her husband Roger; Dorothy Ballweg and her husband Tom and Hannah O'Grady; 7 grandchildren, Madeline, Paul, Amanda, Jake, Drew, Briella, Gabriel and "Sweetie" and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Church of the Precious Blood Church, 72 Riverdale Ave in Monmouth Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am at Precious Blood Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, 252 9th St, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019