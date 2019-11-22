|
|
Robert J. Ostervich
Bayville - Robert J. Ostervich, 72, of Bayville, NJ, passed away Thursday, November 21st, at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Joanne (Sembler) Ostervich. Bobbie was born in Jersey City, NJ on September 27, 1947, a son of the late Genevieve (Ranold) and Albert Ostervich. He lived in Union Beach for most of his life before moving to Bayville 11 years ago.
Bobbie was loved by many and touched hearts wherever he went. He loved watching the Yankees, spending time with his grandkids, road tripping and sitting by the water watching boats. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. For 46 years, he was employed at IFF in Hazlet and Union Beach as a Lab Technician and for many years, volunteered as a firefighter at Union Beach Fire Company #1.
Bobbie is survived by his cherished children Jennifer and her husband Todd McQuillan, Robert and his wife Katie, and Michael and his partner Chris, and his loving grandchildren Christian, Kyle, Logan, Emma and Molly. He also leaves behind his devoted brothers Albert Jr., Edward and David and countless other friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM and from 7 PM to 9 PM on Sunday, November 24th at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ and again Monday 10AM to 10:30AM at Day Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019