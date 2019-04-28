Robert J. Salkowski



Boca Raton, FL - Robert J. Salkowski, 83, passed away on April 20th, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Born in Bayonne, NJ he lived in Holmdel for years before moving to Toms River and Highland Beach, Florida. He served his country in the U.S. Army.



Prior to retirement, Robert was an owner operator of 5th Street Shop Rite and Shop Rite Liquors on Broadway in Bayonne along with his father and his brother. Robert was also a member owner of Consolidated Supermarkets.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and he loved the time he was able to be with family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his son Robert F. Salkowski and his wife Deborah from Boca Raton, FL., his daughter Debra O'Hara and her husband Steven of Tewksbury, NJ, a brother Richard Salkowski and his wife Marianne, a sister Ruth Emmons, and six grandchildren Emily, Caroline and Nolan O'Hara, and Joshua and Jennifer Pearl.



Visitation will be on Monday April 29th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday April 30th at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict R.C.Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Entombment will then follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider a donation in Roberts memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org.