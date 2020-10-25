Robert J. Schaedler



Toms River - Robert J. Schaedler, 82, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, NJ to Herman and Cecelia Schaedler, Robert lived in Union before moving to Toms River in 1983. He proudly served in U.S. Army. Robert was a Truck Driver for Drake's Bakeries Industry for 45 years before his retirement. Robert loved music and sports, especially the Phillies, Eagles and Rangers. Robert also enjoyed traveling and gardening.



Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol in 2007. Surviving are his four children Maria, Diane Theresa and Thomas. Also surviving are five step-children Cheri Kennedy (Tim), Patrick Ryan, Heather Bloodgood (Brian), Susan M. Nann and Samantha Gravato (Tony); his brother John Schaedler; 13 grandchildren Kevin, Lisa, Kristen, Brandon, Michele, Amanda, Kassandra, Jessica, Jenna, Kyle, Tyler, Dylan and Joseph; and a great grandson Jackson.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River.









