Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Sharkey

Robert J. Sharkey Obituary
Robert J. Sharkey

Toms River - Robert J. Sharkey, 78, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 18, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 51 years Elizabeth "Betty" Reilly; daughters Robin Beaudry and family; Eileen Evans and husband, Lee, and family; sisters-in-law Patricia Purnell and husband, Greg, and family; Alicia Belford and family; and cousin Jean (Murock) MacDonald and husband, Michael, and family.

He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Blanche Sharkey.

Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Bob grew up in Highland Park and served in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrest Royale. He opened Point Importers of Brick/Pt. Pleasant with his father and later went into teaching. He retired from the Monmouth County Vocational School District as an auto mechanics teacher.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #129 Toms River. Bob volunteered with the original Toms River Youth Soccer Club for many years serving as head coach and president for multiple terms.

He loved to fish, watch NASCAR, spend time, and vacation with his grandchildren and family in the Outer Banks and Lake George.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:30am at St. Justin RC Church, Toms River. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
