|
|
Robert J. Suffill Sr.
Eatontown - Robert J. Suffill, Sr. 91 of Eatontown and Boynton Beach, FL. died peacefully on July 7, 2019. Bob was born in Holden, MA, he was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was the owner and operator of Suffill Welding in Eatontown, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and Monmouth Park.
He was predeceased by his wife Lois Howard in 1991 and his wife Phyllis Freeman in 2017.
Surviving are his three children Bob (Jeanne) of Eatontown, Linda (Jim) Risden of Oceanport, and Howard (Robin) of Eatontown, 7 grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
Family services are private. Condolences may be sent to: www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019