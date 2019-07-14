Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Suffill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Suffill Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Suffill Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Suffill Sr.

Eatontown - Robert J. Suffill, Sr. 91 of Eatontown and Boynton Beach, FL. died peacefully on July 7, 2019. Bob was born in Holden, MA, he was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was the owner and operator of Suffill Welding in Eatontown, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and Monmouth Park.

He was predeceased by his wife Lois Howard in 1991 and his wife Phyllis Freeman in 2017.

Surviving are his three children Bob (Jeanne) of Eatontown, Linda (Jim) Risden of Oceanport, and Howard (Robin) of Eatontown, 7 grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.

Family services are private. Condolences may be sent to: www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now