Robert Jackson
Neptune - Robert L. Jackson of Neptune, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ.
He was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 26, 1947. Following his education in Florida he enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged after his tour of duty and made residence in NJ. Robert was employed as a firefighter at Ft Hancock and transferred to the Fort Monmouth Fire Department, where he served for more than 30 years. In September of 2000 he retired as Captain of the Fort Monmouth Fire Department.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Curlie Mae Nelson-Jackson. Also surviving are two sons, Nairobi Nelson and Rahsheen Nelson, Neptune and one daughter Rafia Jackson,Tinton Falls, NJ; one sister, LaRosa LeGree, Miami, FL, and six grandchildren Raisaan Hailman, Naiarya, Ivonna, Nailah, Naigere Nelson, one great grand daughter Aria Nelson.
He was predeceased by his mother Rosa Lee Davis-Grier and grandson Naisere Nelson.
A Memorial Service will be held at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Rt. 33, Neptune, NJ, Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12pm-2pm. Repast will be held at the Asbury Park-Wall Elks Lodge #128, 3409 W. Bangs Ave., Neptune, NJ, 2pm-4pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 31, 2019