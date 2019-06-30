|
Robert James Bogan
Brick - Robert J. Bogan (Bob) 77, passed away June 28 surrounded by his large, loving family.
Bob was born in Point Pleasant NJ, son of John (Captain Jack) & Elsie (Scholl) Bogan. He grew up in Point Pleasant Beach and in 1959 graduated from St Rose High School, where he met his lifetime partner and spouse MaryAnn Albano. They were married in 1960 and lived in Point Pleasant and then Brick Town where they raised their five children and then really enjoyed their grandchildren. They traveled often to Florida and also to Italy, Hawaii, and California.
Bob followed Bogan tradition and became a well-known and respected party-boat captain on the "Shamrock" and then his own boat "Gambler" out of Pt Pleasant Beach. He retired but kept active and involved with his sons Capt. Bob Jr. and Capt. Mike running the boat.
Bob loved his family and enjoyed their get-togethers, especially picnics at "Rockies," a few Buds with friends, reading, crossword puzzles, baseball, and bird-watching. Everyone appreciated and will remember his lively sense of humor and wry observations.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and is survived by wife MaryAnn, children (and partners) Robert Jr and Susan; Stephen and Adriana; Andrew and Kim; Lee-Anne and Matt; Michael and Pam, as well as his grandchildren, Tara, Paige, Andrew Jr, Jack, Olivia, Sean, Ashley, Marie, Stephen. He will also be missed by his siblings (and partners) Barbara and Vlad; Marie and Ernie; and John and Lynn--and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family in-laws, and many friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rose Class of '59 Fund or the National Audubon Society.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019