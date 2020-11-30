Robert James Ciancia, Jr.



Point Pleasant - Robert James Ciancia, Jr. 61 of Point Pleasant passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, NJ. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Lavallette, before moving to Point Pleasant twenty-four years ago.



Robert was a Mason for the International union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman, Local #5 from 1989 until his retirement in 2014



Surviving are his wife Barbara Lindstrom Ciancia; two sons Matthew and Mark Ciancia; five daughters



Angelina, Anna, Alexandra, Alaina and Krista Ciancia; his brother Mark Ciancia, two sisters Susan Livelli, and Maria Rider all of Florida.; his nephew Mark Livelli, and four nieces Kristine Rivera, Michelle Mayer, Jennifer Breneman and Jackie Brooks.



Visitation will be Thursday December 3rd from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 4th at 10:00 am at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, NJ









