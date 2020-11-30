1/1
Robert James Ciancia Jr.
1959 - 2020
Robert James Ciancia, Jr.

Point Pleasant - Robert James Ciancia, Jr. 61 of Point Pleasant passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, NJ. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Lavallette, before moving to Point Pleasant twenty-four years ago.

Robert was a Mason for the International union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsman, Local #5 from 1989 until his retirement in 2014

Surviving are his wife Barbara Lindstrom Ciancia; two sons Matthew and Mark Ciancia; five daughters

Angelina, Anna, Alexandra, Alaina and Krista Ciancia; his parents Robert Sr. and Pauline Ciancia; his brother Mark Ciancia, two sisters Susan Livelli, and Maria Rider all of Florida.; his nephew Mark Livelli, and four nieces Kristine Rivera, Michelle Mayer, Jennifer Breneman and Jackie Brooks.

Visitation will be Thursday December 3rd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 4th at 10:00 am at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, NJ




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter’s RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences to you and your family & prayers of strength during this difficult time.

Aunt Cindy, Uncle Charlie & family
Cindy
November 30, 2020
I’m a friend of Ruthi. I’m so sorry to hear of your loss My heart thoughts and prayers are with the family
Cathy Robinson
Friend
November 30, 2020
Fly high with the Angels Bob, we will forever miss you. You were the best son in law anyone could ever ask for.
Ruthi Grabowski
Family
