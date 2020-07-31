Robert James Libby
Howell Twp. - Robert James Libby, 46, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020. Robert was born in Long Branch and was a life long Howell Township resident. He worked as an independent bookkeeper for various local businesses. Robert was a sports buff and avid Buffalo Bills fan. He was a simple and kind man who took great pride in caring for others, especially his mother during the last years of her life.
Robert was predeceased by his father, John Libby in 2006; a brother, John Libby in 2013; and his mother Eleanor Libby in 2019. He is survived by his niece, Adrianna; a nephew Brandon; two aunts, Lillian Kirk of Oceanport and Mary Whalen and her husband, Ed of Virginia; two uncles, Henry Kirk of California and Harlan Libby of Pennsylvania; along with many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, 81 Adelphia Road (Route 524), Farmingdale, NJ on Friday, August 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations may be made in Robert's memory to a charity of your choice
For those who desire, donations may be made in Robert's memory to a charity of your choice.
