Robert James Maiore
Robert James Maiore, 75, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away on March 4, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, surrounded by his family. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ, where he lived until moving to Island Heights 35 years ago. Robert was an artist by profession. He enjoyed art work, gardening, the casinos, and the race track.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Pamela Meade Maiore of 50 wonderful years, and his devoted daughter Samantha DeGuilio and husband Steve of Bayville. He is also survived by his three brothers: Joseph Maiore and wife Barbara of Kearny, NJ, Thomas Maiore and wife Maryanne of Flemington, NJ, and Anthony Maiore and wife Patricia of Ocean Township, NJ; and his sister Christine Nichol and husband Wayne of Larksville, PA.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 14th, from 2 to 4 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020