Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Maiore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Maiore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Maiore Obituary
Robert James Maiore

Robert James Maiore, 75, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away on March 4, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, surrounded by his family. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ, where he lived until moving to Island Heights 35 years ago. Robert was an artist by profession. He enjoyed art work, gardening, the casinos, and the race track.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Pamela Meade Maiore of 50 wonderful years, and his devoted daughter Samantha DeGuilio and husband Steve of Bayville. He is also survived by his three brothers: Joseph Maiore and wife Barbara of Kearny, NJ, Thomas Maiore and wife Maryanne of Flemington, NJ, and Anthony Maiore and wife Patricia of Ocean Township, NJ; and his sister Christine Nichol and husband Wayne of Larksville, PA.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 14th, from 2 to 4 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -