Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
For more information about
Robert Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Johnson


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Johnson Obituary
Robert Johnson

Whiting - Robert William Johnson, 51, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. Born in Passaic, he resided in Sewell, NJ for years before coming to Whiting several years ago. He owned & operated Rob Johnson Landscape Co. in Whiting for 15 years. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Johnson. Surviving are his Mother, Patricia Johnson, and siblings Sarah and Susan; a sister-in-law, Brenda; a brother-in-law Richard and Niece, Tamara. Committal is private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request considering a donation to Somebody C.A.R.E.S, Inc., 48 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now