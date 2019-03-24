|
|
Robert Johnson
Whiting - Robert William Johnson, 51, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. Born in Passaic, he resided in Sewell, NJ for years before coming to Whiting several years ago. He owned & operated Rob Johnson Landscape Co. in Whiting for 15 years. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Johnson. Surviving are his Mother, Patricia Johnson, and siblings Sarah and Susan; a sister-in-law, Brenda; a brother-in-law Richard and Niece, Tamara. Committal is private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Whiting. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request considering a donation to Somebody C.A.R.E.S, Inc., 48 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019