Robert Jon Laurino, Jr.
Woodbridge - "During his seventh year of his seventh decade, Shrewsbury's "Farmer Bob" (Robert Jon Laurino, Jr.) peacefully ended his battle with liver cancer. Our "Cousin Bobby" was born in Long Branch on January 21, 1942 to the late Robert and Violet (Siani) Laurino; he passed on while under the gentle care at St. Joseph's Senior Nursing Home in Woodbridge (September 21, 2019 at 7:15 PM).
Bobby's humble spirit was misleading. Though he was fiercely private in his personal life, having never married and without siblings, Bobby was an extremely intelligent, accomplished individual. As a young child, he attended a military academy, and later proudly served our country as a Navy Reservist from where he received his honorable discharge in March, 1975, following an OJT accident. Often, his demeanor was disciplined and exacting, and we could count on him for it.
Bobby interfaced with Rutger's University, assisting within its Horticultural Extension Program, and was at the forefront of the "Jersey Fresh" movement. He designed a computer program to assist farmers, as was, himself, a licensed agriculturalist. All of his adult life, Bobby had worked in the beloved fields, and lately, in rural Jerseyville, even mentoring his cousin, RJ Laurino Farm of Colts Neck while hospitalized.
Very good with electronics, Bobby played the keyboard, enjoyed maneuvering radio-controlled drone-sized aircraft (involving FAA licensing and an airplane and helicopters), and rebuilding his car's circuit boards. Bobby had an interest in Classic Cars, and loved preparing delicious foods, sweet baked or savory. He will be fondly remembered for his cakes and large, stuffed pasta shells, fresh marinara sauce atop.
Robert Jon Laurino, Jr. was a devout communicant at St. Catherine's RC Church in Middletown. He was blessed to have had opportunities to develop genuine friendships and to have cultivated strong relationships with numerous cousins. Often, people go through life without strong friendships and close family ties. Bobby had the gift of both. His generous heart and kind spirit will be sorely missed.
Visitation will take place at the John E Day Funeral Home (85 Riverside Ave; Red Bank) on Monday, September 30, 2019, 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at St. Catherine's at 10 AM with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Catherine's RC Church (110 Bray Avenue; Middletown).
Please visit Cousin Bobby's Memorial Website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019