John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Little Silver - Robert Joseph Apruzzese, 64, of Little Silver passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2019, at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Robert, "Bob," was born in Jersey City, New Jersey where he lived for 13 years before moving to Matawan. Upon graduating from Matawan Regional High School, Bob spent his time traveling with friends and started his career in manufacturing and technology. Bob spent 40 years married to his loving wife Cindy living their life to the fullest surrounded by family and friends.

The couple welcomed their son Jeffery followed by their daughter Nicole. As a family, they enjoyed spending time at the beach, bike riding, and ice cream dates. Bob was most proud of his children for following their dreams and starting their desired careers. In his spare time, Bob loved riding his motorcycle, cooking his world famous baked ziti, and taking his dog Buddy for long walks. Bob became a grandfather to Bryce Michael who was the sunshine of his world. Bob loved spending time with his grandson playing with trains and admiring antique cars. Robert was a man of few words but always knew how to make the room laugh with his uncanny sense of humor. He will forever be remembered by his family for these moments that were shared.

Robert was predeceased by his father Mario Apruzzese. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Apruzzese, son Jeffery Apruzzese, daughter Nicole Apruzzese, grandson Bryce Micahel, mother Susy Apruzzese, sister Susan Apruzzese, brother Tommy Apruzzese, as well as his caring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 3-7PM.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Christ Church in Shrewsbury on Monday May 6, 2019 on the morning with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation PO Box 20256 Sarasota, FL 34276.

Please visit Robert's memorial tribute at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019
