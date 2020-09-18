Robert Joseph Keenan



Fair Haven - Robert Joseph Keenan passed away unexpectedly at Riverview Medical Center on September 17, 2020. Born and raised in Queens, New York, he was a longtime Fair Haven resident.



Bob was a 1979 graduate of St. John's University, which was then followed by a 26-year career on Wall Street before moving into private wealth management.



Bob began his career journey on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with William Latham & Co, followed by positions at SG Warburg, Solomon Smith Barney, before eventually becoming a Managing Director at Citi Group Global Markets.



A lover of people, he developed lifelong friendships from all walks of life. Possessing an uncanny ability to make people laugh (and an unmistakable Queens accent), he enjoyed both conversations and practical jokes to the fullest. For passengers aboard the 6 a.m. Seastreak Ferry wishing for a peaceful morning commute, there was no need to buy the paper as Bob would deliver the news verbally, oftentimes with little to no personal bias. His humankind was displayed in countless acts of kindness to various individuals, always willing to go out of his way to not only help, but also mobilize his network of resources in finding a solution to a pressing issue. He then would follow up to ensure there was a positive outcome.



An avid golfer, with little to no success, Bob was undeterred from making an appearance at Rumson Country Club daily, sometimes more than once. After golf came his beloved New York Mets and all the baggage that came with being a lifelong fan. While he loved both sports, his true life and devotion belonged to his family.



Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary (nee Reilly), and their two sons, Robert and Patrick. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph P. Keenan and Margaret M. Keenan (nee Sullivan).



In addition to his immediate family, Bob is survived by his brother Frank Keenan of Long Island and an extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 4 nieces and 1 nephew who will miss him dearly.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ. All N.J. State Guidelines pertaining to social distancing and face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJSGA Caddie Scholarship. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









