Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs RC Church
Keyport, NJ
Robert Joseph Strang


1924 - 2019
Robert Joseph Strang Obituary
Robert Joseph Strang

Holmdel - Robert Joseph Strang died, June 28, 2019. Born in Matawan, NJ, he lived in Matawan and Keyport for most of his life, until recently moving to Keansburg.

Robert was an active member of both St. Joseph Church in Keyport and St. Clement Church in Matawan. He was an usher at both, serving for over 25 years.

He joined the Navy while in High School and served his country in World War II. He was stationed on the USS Samuel N. Moore 747 from 1942 to 1946.

After the war he became a Special Police Officer in Keyport before starting a career in Insurance and Real Estate. He was employed by Weichert Realtors and worked alongside his wife, Jacqueline, retiring in 1995.

Robert was very involved in his community. He was mayor of Keyport and a councilman in Keyport and Matawan, elected for seven terms in all. He also served as Police Commissioner, Fire Commissioner and served on the planning and zoning boards. As an avid sports fan Robert was President of the Matawan Little League and coached both baseball and basketball for many years. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Legion Apartments in Keyport for 27 years. In 2002, Matawan named him Citizen of the Year.

Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife Jacqueline Ryan of New York. They were married for 62 years until her death in 2009. He was survived by his loving children, William F. Strang and his wife Joanne of Little Silver, NJ, Patrice Zuppa and her husband Michael of Allentown, NJ, Robert J. Strang and his wife Terri of New York, NY, John T. Strang and his wife Ann of Rumson, NJ, along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed but not forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of New Jersey, by visiting their website at vnahg.org or by mailing VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Man Street, Suite D1 Holmdel, New Jersey 07733.

Relatives and friends are invited Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 9:15 AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport NJ 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Josephs RC Church, Keyport. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Keyport. To post an online condolence or for directions please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
