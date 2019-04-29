|
Robert K. Spears
Monroe Township - March 08, 1932-April 23,2019
Robert K. Spears, 87, of Monroe Township, formerly of Bloomfield and Middletown, received his eternal rest on April 23rd.
"Robin", as he was affectionately known to those who loved him, was a devoted family man who was unashamedly proud of his children and grandchildren.
He loved being in nature, enjoying fly fishing and bird watching with anyone who shared his passion. His fondest memories were of traveling with his wife and days with his family and friends at the beach or in the hills of Sussex County.
He loved to sing and recently performed Scottish folk songs at his retirement community.
Robin served in the Navy during peacetime on the submarine tender Bushnell. He graduated from General Motors Institute and was an engineer and plant manager for New Departure Hyatt-General Motors, of Clark.
He was an Elder in the Middletown Reformed Church and Scoutmaster of Middletown Boy Scout Troop 142.
He was also president of the Belleville Rod and Gun Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia and their children, David and Jennifer of Dillwyn, Virginia, Janet and Bruce Peeples of Richmond, Massachusetts, Andrew and Michelle of Tinton Falls, and Nancy and Kevin Ronayne of Fair Haven, his grandchildren Robert, Ellen, Jessica, Evan, Anna, Luke, Reid, Christian and Brett along with his sisters Janet Stake and her husband Paul and Margaret Mertz and her husband John, and nieces, nephews
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. at the Colts Neck Reformed Church 139 County Road 537, Colts Neck, NJ 07722.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Monmouth County Audubon Society, P.O. Box 542, Red Bank, NJ 07701 at www.monmouthaudubon.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019