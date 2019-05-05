|
Robert Kaboski
Lake Como - Robert John Kaboski, 67 of Lake Como entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 with his family by his side.
Robert was born in South Amboy the son of the late John F. and Florence. He grew up most of his life in town, graduating from Hoffman High School, and then moved to Old Bridge in 1985 where he spent the best years of his life with Marian.Robert worked as a petroleum inspector for Saybolt Petroleum and Citgo Petroleum until his retirement in 2002 . Robert was an avid skier and loved playing volleyball, which drew him to the Jersey Shore in the mid 2000's where he lived out the remainder of his life.
He is survived by Marian, his daughters Beth Cahill, her husband James and Lori Rogich, her husband Sigmond. Cherished grandfather Christian, Olivia, Sigmond Rogich, Jr., Riley and Emma Cahill. Robert is predeceased in death by his granddaughter Jessica Hann and brother John R. Kaboski.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 and on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9am, followed by a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Internment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin. For additional information, to send a tribute or give condolences to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019