Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Brick - Robert Kevin Munro, age 70, passed away on June 5, 2019 with the love and support of his family by his side at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC, NY. He was born and raised in Brooklyn before moving to Brick in 1979. Robert worked as a registered nurse at Deborah Heart and Lung Center providing care to others for the last 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marion Munro. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Paula Munro, children, Laurie Ann Cassidy and her husband Scott, Kelly Elizabeth Spina-Munro and her wife Christine, and John Michael Munro and his wife Courtney, brother Jack Munro and his wife Mildred, and his loving grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Robert and Liam. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm with a service at 3:30pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his memory to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 7, 2019
