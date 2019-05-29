|
|
Robert Kling, Jr.
Forked River, NJ - Robert Kling, Jr., 80, of Forked River passed away on May 26, 2019 at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor. Bob was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Rutgers University and received his MBA from Monmouth College. Bob served in the US Army from 1962-1964. He worked for over 20 years for the National Retail Federation retiring as the Executive VP of Administration and Finance. Bob enjoyed summering on Long Beach Island at his grandfather's home in Surf City; the place where he met his wife, Evelyn. He enjoyed sailing on the Barnegat Bay and was a member of Railroad Historical Society, Scranton, PA.
Surviving Mr. Kling is his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Kling and their children, Robert B. and his wife Katherine, Nancy E. Bea and her husband Gary and James E. and his wife Amy, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren along with one sister, Catherine Kopaz.
A Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated in Robert's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019