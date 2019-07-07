Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Klingerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Klingerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bob) Klingerman Obituary
Robert (Bob) Klingerman

Red Bank - Robert (Bob) Klingerman passed away July 4, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 86. He was born in Hazelton, PA and resided in River Plaza (Middletown), NJ since 1962. Bob graduated from Girard College, Philadelphia, PA in 1950 and served for ten years in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the US Postal Service, working as a Postal Supervisor in Red Bank. After retirement, he worked at the Monmouth County Courthouse in the records department.

Sixty-three years ago he married the love of his life, Mary Reimiller Klingerman, and together they raised three daughters: Kim Ryan (Henry) of Las Vegas, NV; Carole Weston (George) of Fair Haven, NJ; and Jennifer Herrada (Carlos) of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Klingerman and Ethel Applegate Klingerman, sisters June Hoephner and Doris Yourishin Iero, and brother Samuel Klingerman. Bob is also survived by seven grandchildren: Amanda, Thomas, David, Kathryn, Amy, Robert, and Isabella, and three great-grandchildren.

Bob loved all sporting events and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all being with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed!
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now