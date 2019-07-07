|
Robert (Bob) Klingerman
Red Bank - Robert (Bob) Klingerman passed away July 4, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 86. He was born in Hazelton, PA and resided in River Plaza (Middletown), NJ since 1962. Bob graduated from Girard College, Philadelphia, PA in 1950 and served for ten years in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the US Postal Service, working as a Postal Supervisor in Red Bank. After retirement, he worked at the Monmouth County Courthouse in the records department.
Sixty-three years ago he married the love of his life, Mary Reimiller Klingerman, and together they raised three daughters: Kim Ryan (Henry) of Las Vegas, NV; Carole Weston (George) of Fair Haven, NJ; and Jennifer Herrada (Carlos) of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Klingerman and Ethel Applegate Klingerman, sisters June Hoephner and Doris Yourishin Iero, and brother Samuel Klingerman. Bob is also survived by seven grandchildren: Amanda, Thomas, David, Kathryn, Amy, Robert, and Isabella, and three great-grandchildren.
Bob loved all sporting events and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all being with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed!
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019