Robert L. Beck
Spring Lake Heights - Robert L. Beck passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Charles and Josephine Rotondo Beck.
He served in the United States Marines for four years and was stationed in Guam on an Air & Sea Rescue Team. Beloved husband of Eileen Beck. Loving father of Kathleen DePasquale, Robert Beck and his wife Elizabeth, and daughter Maeghan Robertson and her husband Donald. Cherished grandfather of Sadie DePasquale, Josephine, Adeline, and Eleanor Beck, and Kieran and Elin Robertson.
Bob was predeceased by siblings Delores, Joseph, and Stephen Beck. He is survived by brother Charles Beck and his family. He is also survived by his wife's brother Robert and his family, John and his family, Rita and her family, Kathleen and her family, sister Patricia deceased and her family, Joseph Patrick deceased.
Bob was involved all his life in the telecommunication field. Bob and his wife raised their three children in Spring Lake, and now resides in Spring Lake Heights.
His arrangements will be private at his request after suffering a long illness. A private Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel, Valhalla, NY and burial will follow at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Veterans Project .Org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019