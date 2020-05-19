Robert L. Garthwaite Sr.
Robert L. Garthwaite, Sr.

Robert L. (Bob) Garthwaite, Sr. died on April 18, 2020 in Brewster, New York. Born April 27, 1925, in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Lottie (Jacobs) Garthwaite and Albert Garthwaite, and then stepson of Rose (Campbell) Garthwaite. He was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Chappell) Garthwaite.

Bob was a producer with the NBC "Project Twenty" team and acted professionally for twenty years. He was President of the Ocean County Historical Society, and a member of the Toms River HS Hall of Fame. He will be especially remembered for his devotion to family, beautiful singing, kindness and humor. Bob is survived by six children, thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to remember Bob at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
May 19, 2020
Please accept our condolences on the passing of your beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will always be remembered and missed by his family and friends. Rest In Peace.
Kathleen,
Family
May 18, 2020
I know that even though you have a loss, you still have some great memories. I hope those memories will give you comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
