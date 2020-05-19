Robert L. Garthwaite, Sr.



Robert L. (Bob) Garthwaite, Sr. died on April 18, 2020 in Brewster, New York. Born April 27, 1925, in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Lottie (Jacobs) Garthwaite and Albert Garthwaite, and then stepson of Rose (Campbell) Garthwaite. He was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Chappell) Garthwaite.



Bob was a producer with the NBC "Project Twenty" team and acted professionally for twenty years. He was President of the Ocean County Historical Society, and a member of the Toms River HS Hall of Fame. He will be especially remembered for his devotion to family, beautiful singing, kindness and humor. Bob is survived by six children, thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather to remember Bob at a later date.









