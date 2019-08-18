|
Robert L. Huber
formerly of Oceanport - 11/16/1939 - 7/26/2019
Robert L. Huber age 79, formerly of Oceanport, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his son Robert, daughter Lillian, and Alice Nelson, as well as his two grandchildren, Laura and Grant.
Robert earned his undergraduate degree from Montclair State College and then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Theater at Adelphi University. Robert started his teaching career as a speech and drama teacher at East Meadow High School in Long Island, NY in 1961. Five years later he became a professor at Monmouth University where he taught Speech, Communication, Mass Media, and Theater from 1966-2010. Professor Huber served as a chair of the Department of Communication for 10 years as well as on the Monmouth faculty executive committee, the faculty negotiating committee and as parliamentarian for faculty meetings. For 8 years Professor Huber was also the director of the Fine Arts Center at Ocean County College.
Robert was active in his community where he was a member of the Board of Education for public schools in Oceanport. He also coached recreational soccer and softball for his daughter's teams. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family and his favorite vacation spot was in Jamaica where he visited more than 40 times. He was a man who embraced change and diversity with an open mind and always stood up for what he believed in. Professor Huber had a huge heart with a passion for teaching everyone around him and has helped change the lives of thousands of students.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Monmouth University in the Lauren K. Woods Theater on Sunday, September 8th from 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a Donation to The Parkinson's Foundation in Robert's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019