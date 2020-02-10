|
Robert L. Kremens
Lakewood - Robert L Kremens Sr, Age 92, passed away at his home on February 6, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Carmella and survived by his son, Robert Jr, (Linda), two grandchildren Matt Kremens (Gina), Brenda Massie (Patrick),and three great grandchildren Michael, Zepure and Daniel. He was born in Maspeth, NY and grew up and lived in Flushing, NY before retiring from the US Postal Service and moving to the Original Leisure Village (OLV) in Lakewood, NJ in 1986. He and his wife Carmella enjoyed many years of retirement in OLV and were active in many clubs, events and activities. They made many good and long time friends at OLV. Bob was a talented musician in high demand who played keyboards in the New York City area for many decades in clubs and for weddings and other social events. He was also a professional baseball player, playing infield for both the Dover Phillies and Greenwood Dodgers in 1947 and 1948, where he batted .275 and led the league in triples. He lived life with the saying, 'When you lay down at night and know that you have made someone's day a little better, you have had a good day'. At Bob's request there will be no funeral service but he asked to be remembered joyfully in your parties and good times. Donations in his honor can be made to: Original Leisure Village Health Center 19 Buckingham Drive Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020