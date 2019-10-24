Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Ave
Lakewood, NJ
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Ave
Lakewood, NJ
Robert L. Petto


1940 - 2019
Robert L. Petto Obituary
Robert L. Petto

Toms River - Robert L. Petto, age 79, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Robert was born October 6, 1940 in New York City, NY. He was raised in Pennsylvania moving to Long Island for many years, later to Connecticut, before settling in Toms River for the past 11 years. Robert served in the United States Air Force. He was an Electrical Foreman for the Long Island Rail Road for 28 years. Mr. Petto served as a scout leader for Troop 399 in North Babylon, NY. In retirement he enjoyed taking cruises with his wife Phyllis, they participated in 40 cruises over a 20 year period. He was also was very active in the Lake Ridge Community, namely, bowling, bocce, plays and Atlantic City Trips. Robert was also an avid sports fan, especially the New York Jets and Yankees. He was a loving father and brother and will be greatly missed by all.

Mr. Petto is predeceased by his wife Phyllis.

Robert is survived by his son, Louis Petto and his wife Victoria and brother, Richard Petto and his wife Laurie.

Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30AM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30AM. Entombment of cremated remains will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Petto family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
