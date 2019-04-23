Resources
Robert Lee Hunt Sr.

Robert Lee Hunt Sr. Obituary
Robert Lee Hunt, Sr.

Neptune - Robert Lee Hunt Sr. 83, of Neptune, NJ passed away on April 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born on October 21, 1935 in Franklin, VA to the late Rebecca Jane Hunt. Robert was predeceased by son Robert Lee Hunt Jr., granddaughter Deanna Wooten. He is survived by daughters Linda Wooten, Barbara Hunt, Patricia Hunt, and Keesha Hunt all of Neptune, NJ, Judith Rowley of Howell, NJ, Tenial Evette Carbone of Carlisle, PA, son James Hunt of Neptune, NJ and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019
