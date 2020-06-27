Robert Letts

Robert LettsNeptune City -Robert C. Letts, 80, of Neptune City, New Jersey, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Born and raised in Neptune, he attended Neptune School systems. He was a hardworking man for many years in autobody restoration, lobsterman, and construction with Adeer Builders.Robert was a devoted Pop-Pop to his grand-children and loved spending all of his time with them. He was always up for an adventure. On his 70th birthday, he celebrated it by going skydiving. Favorite pastimes included old car shows, and Doo Wops, going to Monmouth Park Racetrack, haggling at the auctions, and driving past the beach every day. He loved showing off his tattoo sleeves and sharing hilarious stories of his past. Dad was a die-hard Yankees fan, and ensured his kids and grandchildren became ones too!Robert was predeceased by his parents Colen and Marion Lewis; sister Audrey Eckart; brother Jesse Letts; and Ex-wife Janet Clarke. He is survived by his son Jeffrey Letts and his wife Rosemarie Letts of Shark River Hills; a daughter Denise Vella and her husband Gregory Vella of Wall; a brother Vernon Lewis and wife Phyliss of Aiken, SC; and three beautiful grandchildren-Jenna and Lucas Letts, and Vivienne Vella.He will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, close friend Donna Lippincott and Tommy; his buddy Mayer, and his kitty cats (Jeter & Boots) and countless others.A wake will be held Wednesday July 1st from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune, followed by burial at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan, New Jersey.