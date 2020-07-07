1/
Robert Louis Patterson
Robert Louis Patterson

Point Pleasant - Robert Louis Patterson, 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Born in Red Bank to the late William F. and Margaret Clayton Height, he lived there and was a 1947 graduate of Red Bank High School. Later he lived in Manasquan, Belmar, and in Brick before moving to Point Pleasant.

Mr. Patterson was a United States Army, Korean War veteran. He enlisted in the 45th Infantry at Fort Dix and was stationed at Camp Stoneman, CA and Camp Drake, Sasebo, Japan. He was honorably discharged as a Private First Class and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, and a Presidential Unit Citation.

For twenty years he worked at the Belmar Post Office and retired on December 29, 1989.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth Height, Doris Nagel, Frederick Patterson, and Shirley Marr.

Surviving are his sister, Alice Emmons of Tinton Falls and his brother, Richard Patterson of Manasquan. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Billy Emmons, Sandy Hammell, Jim Bott, Taylor Bott, Theresa and Jim Layton, Earl Hammell, Mike and Donna Hammell, Billy Hammell, Bruce and Mary Sue Hammell, Kenny Hammell, and Dawn and Peter Zoller; many great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Inurnment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, will be held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
