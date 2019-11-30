Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home
707 E. Main St.
Bridgewater, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home
707 E. Main St.
Bridgewater, NJ
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Bridgewater Funeral Home
707 E. Main St.
Bridgewater, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish Church
650 Harris Ave.
Middlesex, NJ
Robert M. (Bob) Baran Obituary
Robert (Bob) M. Baran

Middlesex - Robert (Bob) M. Baran, age 72, on November 28, 2019 after a long battle with . Known to his close friends as "Boomer", Bob was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, raised in Bayonne and resided in Beachwood before moving to Middlesex in 2014. Bob retired from Conoco Phillips in Linden, New Jersey in 2009 after a 41 year career. He was a charter member of the Sportsmen's S&A Club for many years, participating in social and sporting events. Bob also enjoyed playing poker, fishing and spending time with his family. Surviving him are his wife of 50 years, Ann, his daughters, Nicole Baran McLaughlin and Amanda Campora, son-in-law Thomas Campora, and two granddaughters, Sophia and Rebecca Campora. Bob will lovingly be remembered for his fun-loving personality, sense of humor and love for his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, New Jersey. Prayers will be said 8:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral mass celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish Church, 650 Harris Ave., Middlesex, N.J. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
