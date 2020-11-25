1/1
Robert M. Cyr
Robert M. Cyr

Brick - Robert M. Cyr, 55, of Brick, NJ, passed away suddenly on 11/20/20. To say that he lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. Robert graduated as an auto mechanic at Lincoln Tech and later became a USCG licensed boat captain. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Pt. Pleasant Beach. He was a supervisor for the US Postal Service, where he was employed for the last 25 years. Robert is survived by his daughter, Jessica Cyr; mother, Elizabeth Cyr; brother, Richard Cyr; aunt, Patricia Diaz; fiancé, Lisa LeDoux, and her two daughters. Robert's generous and fun-loving spirit will be deeply missed by all.

Visitation to be held at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, Sunday, 11/29 from 1p-5pm. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Martha's RC Church in Pt. Pleasant, Monday, 11/30 at 11am.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
