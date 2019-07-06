|
|
Robert M. Drahos
Toms River - Robert M. Drahos, 32 years old of Toms River passed away July 3, 2019 at home.
Born in Toms River, Robert worked for Lester Glenn in Toms River in the parts department.
He was predeceased by his brother Christian Drahos in 2014.
Surviving are his parents Robert and Elizabeth (nee Stanfield) Drahos. His brothers Louis and his fiancé Kellie Cook, Kevin, Cory and Eric, his sisters Sara, Becky, Amy and Beth. His cherished nephews Jordan Drahos, Ryan Franzoso and Thomas Eichen, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Robert will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Visiting will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin 6:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to HOPE Sheds Light 253 Chestnut St, Toms River, NJ 08753 would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019