Robert M. Kelly
Robert M. Kelly, 74, passed away on December 8, 2019. Robert was born in New York City and raised in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan and spent most of his adult life in Monmouth County, New Jersey.
Always curious and a life-long student, Robert began his education at Regis High School, a Jesuit institution in the city. He received his BS from Manhattan College, and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
In January 1970 he married Annemarie Kelly and their daughter Kristen Anne was born the next year.
Robert began his multi-faceted career with AT&T Bell Laboratories, where he focused on applied research in digital signal processing and communications. During his extensive tenure with AT&T his work contributed to cutting edge networking and computing systems, including precursors to what became the Internet and modern mobile communications platforms. Always a leader and mentor, Robert served in multiple research and managerial roles before retiring in 1998.
Always a mentor, Robert turned his extensive knowledge and love of teaching toward academia following his time at AT&T. Robert served as a Faculty Researcher and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Software Engineering at Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ. He was also an adjunct Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ.
Robert's curiosity and mentorship extended beyond the technology and academic realm. As Church Historian of Christ Church Shrewsbury, where he was a communicant, Senior Warden, and frequent member of the Vestry for over 40 years, he was instrumental in resurrecting and preserving the rich history of the Church. His work in mapping and recording the cemetery, and preserving it on a website, was visionary. Through this work Robert became an incredible friend to Monmouth University's Department of History and Anthropology, Communication, where he mentored students interested in history, art, and communication, as well as the New Jersey history community.
His vision, positive attitude, and mentorship will be deeply missed by professors and students alike.
He is survived by his daughter Kristen Kormann and her husband Scott; his brother John Kelly and wife Jill. Sean Glasheen, Catherine Glasheen, Bernadette Glasheen, William Hartnett Jr., Heather Jones, Terence Hartnett, Jonathan Hartnett, Meaghan Harding, Tara Kelly, and April Kelly are his nieces and nephews. He also has wonderful grand nephews and nieces, Aidan, Erin, Kellen, Aiden and Jackson, as well. He was predeceased by his wife Annemarie Kelly, parents Robert and Isabel Kelly, Sr, and niece Erin Kelly.
A celebration/remembrance with the family will be held on Saturday December 14 from 11-1 and 4-6 pm at Christ Church, 380 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury. A funeral service will be held December 15 at 10:00 am at the church. A reception will be held after the service at the church parish hall. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Robert and Annemarie Kelly Music Fund at Christ Church. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019