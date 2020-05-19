Robert M. Mack



Robert M. Mack passed away on April 26th, 2020. Bob, as he was more commonly known by, worked for the Beachwood Water Department for over 30 years and he retired in 2009. Bob was also a Beachwood Volunteer Fire Fighter, joining in 1972, and worked his way through the ranks to become Captain. He was also a member of the Beachwood Exempt Firefighters Association. Bob was known and loved by many in the small town of Beachwood. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Mack. Surviving are his wife of over 30 years, Eva Mack, 5 stepchildren, a daughter-in-law, 2 daughters, many grand and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.









