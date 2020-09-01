Robert M. Rauen



Highlands - Robert M. Rauen, 60, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Upper Darby PA, he later lived his early childhood in Akron OH before the family relocated to Kendall Park NJ. He attended South Brunswick High School and graduated in 1978. He earned an Associate degree at Middlesex County College. He met his future wife, Margie, in 1982, married in 1987 and settled in Highlands in 1989. Bob and Margie were both drawn to the beauty and serenity of the Jersey Shore and Monmouth County.



Bob has always been a salesperson. He started selling fresh fruit and vegetables from the back of a pick-up truck at age eight and tested his sales skills by trying to sell used pens to neighbors. After high school he joined Goodyear as a retail salesman and soon after joined Vespia Tire where he continued for 30 years ending his career as a corporate manager.



His family was his pride and joy. He loved coaching his sons in baseball and basketball both at the borough recreational level and school level. He enjoyed camping in Pennsylvania during the weekends. His was a big kid at heart.



Bob has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan especially his "Phils" and "Birds". He enjoyed attending professional games in Philadelphia and across the country with his boys.



Bob had strong faith. He was a parishioner of OLPH Church in Highlands, as well as a founding member of the Rev. Joseph J Donnelly Council 11660 Knights of Columbus.



He served as a Highlands Councilman from 1993-2002.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rauen of Monroe NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Margaret "Margie" Rauen nee Zaleski, his son, Bradley Rauen, and his wife Samantha of Highlands, and his son Kyle Rauen of Dallas TX. Also surviving are his brother Thomas Rauen, and wife Patricia of Staten Island NY, brother Jack Rauen and wife Lisa of Surf City NJ, and sister Maureen Bauer and husband Robert Bauer of Ewing NJ. He has been fortunate to have been blessed with nieces and nephews: Michelle, Melissa, Kevin, Rob, Ryan, Erin, Matthew and Samantha. He is also survived by his in-laws, Anthony and Margaret Zaleski of Monmouth Junction NJ.



Funeral arrangements by Posten-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Highlands at 10am. Interment to follow at New Calvary Cemetery 490 Washington Rd, Parlin NJ. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.



As a remembrance of Bob and a celebration of his life, please consider making a donation to OLPH-St Agnes Parish, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716.









