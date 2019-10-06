|
Robert M. Sotelo Jr.
Brick - Robert M. Sotello Jr. 95 years old of Brick passed away October 4, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was a Brewer for Budweiser in Newark until his retirement.
Robert was a pilot and instructor, serving in the United States Army Air Force, during World War II.
He was predeceased by his wife Frances Sotelo in 2017.
Surviving are his daughter Nancy A. Sotelo, brother Raymond, sisters in law; Irene Sotelo, Claire Nicastro, Rose DiRocco, Geraldine Tenaglia and her husband Gino. Also surviving are his grandson Timothy Lange, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Tuesday 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00am at the funeral home arrive at 10:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019