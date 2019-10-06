Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sotelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Sotelo Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Sotelo Jr. Obituary
Robert M. Sotelo Jr.

Brick - Robert M. Sotello Jr. 95 years old of Brick passed away October 4, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was a Brewer for Budweiser in Newark until his retirement.

Robert was a pilot and instructor, serving in the United States Army Air Force, during World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife Frances Sotelo in 2017.

Surviving are his daughter Nancy A. Sotelo, brother Raymond, sisters in law; Irene Sotelo, Claire Nicastro, Rose DiRocco, Geraldine Tenaglia and her husband Gino. Also surviving are his grandson Timothy Lange, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Tuesday 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00am at the funeral home arrive at 10:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now