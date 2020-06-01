Robert Macon
Robert Macon

Freehold - Robert Macon, 93, of Freehold passed away at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama and was a longtime Freehold area resident.

He was a construction worker for many years. Following his retirement, he was employed at Brockway Glass Company, Freehold.

Mr. Macon was a longtime member of the Old Ship of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Englishtown.

He was predeceased by his wife Vera Ruth Macon in 2018 and three sons, Wonser Leon Macon, Robert Macon, Jr., and Billy Ray Macon.

Surviving are two sons, Bernard and Dwight; three daughters, Robbie Thomas, Valerie Fitzpatrick, and Marilyn Wynn; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

The interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
