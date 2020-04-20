|
Robert Magnus Tiedemann
Lakewood - Robert Magnus Tiedemann, 71, of Lakewood died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Growing up a military brat, Bob was born in Iceland and had lived in Africa before moving to Neptune, NJ. He raised his family in Wall Township and moved to Lakewood ten years ago.
Bob was a graduate of Neptune High School Class of 1966 where he was a member of both the Varsity Soccer and Wrestling teams. He graduated from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University, and went on to become a teacher at the Neptune Junior High Sschool where he spent 43 years before retiring in 2014. While at Neptune, he also dedicated 43 years to coaching which included Varsity Wrestling and assistant coaching of Varsity Soccer at the high school. He also coached at Neptune Junior High and Neptune Intermediate. Bob was also a member of the Hamilton Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Magnusina Tiedemann; and his brother, Eric Tiedemann. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy Tiedemann; three sons, Robert and his wife, Ashley of San Antonio, TX; Michael of Toms River, and Jay of Wall Township; two brothers, George and his wife, Sharon of Wall Township, and Fred and his wife, Miriam of Beaufort, SC; sister, Kristin Abt and her husband, Richard of Bangor, PA; sister-in-law, Lisa of Freehold; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Jake, Max, Emma, Carter, Katie, Aiden, Sarah and Connor; sisters-in-law, Lynda Hendricks of Wall and Donna Day and her husband, Pat of Toms River; and brother-in-law, Raymond Horner and his wife, Michelle of Howell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A memorial gathering to honor Coach Tiedemann will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. To leave condolence messages to the family and to check for future arrangements please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020