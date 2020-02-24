Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:30 PM
Robert McKenna Obituary
Robert McKenna

Union Beach - Robert W. McKenna, Jr., 60, of Union Beach died on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he enjoyed hanging out with family and watching wrestling and western movies. He was a member of We Care Adult Day Care.

Son of the late Robert W., Sr. and Ida High McKenna he is survived by his brothers Kevin McKenna and Brian McKenna and his wife Donna; his sisters Eileen Warren and her husband Paul and Margaret McKenna; his nieces Bekka and Brittany; his nephew Callum and his great-niece Isabella.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 7:30 pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin will take place at a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
