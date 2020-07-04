Robert Muckelston, Jr.



Philadelphia, PA - Robert Muckelston, Jr. "Bob Muck", 38, of Philadelphia tragically passed away on June 28, 2020. Bobby was born in Philadelphia, PA to Jane and Bob Muckelston, Sr on September 8, 1981. Bobby was the first born of three children. He spent his whole life in Philadelphia. Bobby loved Phillies first then Eagles although he enjoyed all Philly sports. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed most of all his job at the Sugar House Casino.



Bobby was a proud Eagle Scout. He loved summer camp as a child at Camp Hart and being a Camp Counselor. Bobby never missed the annual "He Man Woman Haters" camping trips with his father and uncles. He shared the same birthday with his Uncle Chuck and would constantly remind us that his favorite trip to Disney was spent with him. They were Disney and roller-coaster buddies.



Bobby always loved to make people laugh. He was a good hearted, compassionate and kind soul. He was a Korn, Pearl Jam and Britney Spears fanatic. No, that is not a typo. We have the pictures to prove it.



His life was put on hold the moment his son was born. His own dreams, goals and aspirations became second to what was now most important to him his son. He loved to play baseball with him or any sport related activity and swim in the pool. Some of the best memories are of Bobby spending quality time with his son and nephew, Dustin. He lived for them. The love he had for his family was unconditional. Although Bobby had so much life left to live, the imprint he made while he was here will never be forgotten.



Bobby was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Elaine Deabler and David Mansfield, paternal grandparents, Joan and Charles Muckelston II, his aunt, Debbie Deabler and uncles, Charles Muckelston III and Paul Sullivan. He is survived by his son, Chase Muckelston, parents, Bob Sr and Jane Muckelston, siblings, Jennifer (Kris) and Jason (Jammie), nephew, Dustin, aunts and uncles, Suzanne and Bob Richards, Nikki Kline, Teresa Sullivan, JoAnne VanDerveer and Steve, Joseph and Lelia Muckelston, Michael and Camille Muckelston, 19 cousins along with extended family and life-long friends.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1-3 pm at The Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory may be made by doing something nice for someone else or donating to your local organization that supports victims and their families of violent crimes.









