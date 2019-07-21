|
|
Robert N. Boulle
Middletown - Robert N. Boulle, 94, of Middletown, NJ, died on July 17, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born on City Island in the Bronx to the late John and Lillian Boulle. Robert was interested in radios and electronics from his teen years. As such, when drafted into the US Army Air Corps in 1943, he served as a radioman on various bombers and transport aircraft in the Pacific theater during WWII. Robert not only served honorably during this time, he was also awarded the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Flight when he and his crew mates landed their transport plane into an unsecured Tokyo shortly following the signing of the surrender. Robert met his future wife Irene in college. They got married soon thereafter. Robert took a job as the station engineer of a small radio station, WTBO, in Cumberland, MD. Robert then went on to become an Electronics Engineer for the US Army CECOM at Ft. Monmouth in the early 50's and retired from the Fort in 1980. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and never missed seeing a game. He collected stamps and coins. His favorite hobby, however, was as a Ham radio operator, call-sign W2OKM. Fluent in Morse code, he would contact other hams in all areas of the world by Morse code or voice. And he loved traveling with his family on summer vacations to all areas of the Northeast and Canada.
Surviving are his two sons, Robert M. Boulle of Tinton Falls, NJ, and John R. Boulle and his wife, Patricia, of Greenfield, NH.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Irene Boulle in 2018; his parents; his sister, Beatrice Adams; and his two brothers, Vernon Boulle and John Boulle.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Robert's name to the .
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019