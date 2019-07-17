|
|
Robert N. Martin
Eatontown - Robert "Bob" Nicholas Martin, 68, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loved ones on July 12, 2019.
He graduated from Metuchen High School in 1969, and served his country as a CH-53 Helicopter Crew Chief in the United States Marine Corps. He was also Jersey Shore native of over 40 years. Bob was a devoted father, husband, and friend to everyone. Bob was preceded by his parents Nicholas and Dorothy Neumann Martin of Metuchen, brother John "Jack" Martin.
Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years Cheryll Carey Martin, sons Carey Nicholas Martin and Keven Robert Martin of Belmar, and daughter Kathryn Elizabeth Martin and her fiancé John Sommer of Eatontown, and many loving, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be offered, Monday, July 22, 2019, 9:30am at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019