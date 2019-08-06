|
Robert N. Swallow
Neptune - Robert N. Swallow, 79 of Neptune, NJ passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center. Born and raised in Jersey City, Robert lived in Shark River Hills for 35 years before moving to the Villas at Jumping Brook. Robert was a graduate of St. Michael's High School Jersey City, NJ. Robert worked as Trucking Operations Manager for U.P.S, Secaucus, NJ. He enjoyed boating, fishing and doing jigsaw puzzles. Robert's greatest joy was traveling and spending time with his family.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Mary Jablonski Swallow, his son Robert J. Swallow and his daughter Dawn M. Swallow. Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years Carole M. Menaghan Swallow, a daughter Donna Silverthorne and her husband Richard of Shark River Hills, NJ, a son David Swallow and his wife Janet of Ponte Verde, FL, 2 granddaughters, Madison and Elizabeth Swallow, Dawn's fiancé Michael Guinan, a sister MaryAnn Conte of Manchester, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Wednesday, from 3-6 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, 10 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon by the Sea, NJ. Please go directly to the Church on Thursday, there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Entombment St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019